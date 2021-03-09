An Evansport man was sentenced to possible life imprisonment Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on seven sexual abuse charges involving two young girls.
James Sheets, 33, Evansport, was given a prison term of 15 years to life by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony; and six counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.
He also was classified as a tier 3 sexual offender and given credit for 602 days served in jail while his case was pending. Sheets will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.
Appearing Monday via video from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Sheets had pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 11 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Seven additional counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Sheets’ attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance. A specification for life imprisonment without the possibility of parole — due to the victims being under the age of 10 — also was deleted.
Authorities alleged that on July 15 at a residence on West Street in Evansport, he engaged in sexual conduct and sexual contact with two girls ages five and eight.
Murray told the court Monday that this is “one of the more serious kinds of crimes that we deal with in the criminal justice system” and called for a life imprisonment sentence.
The victims’ mother appeared at Monday’s hearing and offered an emotional statement, telling Sheets: “the things that you did to them, are unspeakable.” She described Sheets as “sick” and “disgusting.”
While lamenting the emotional impact of the crime on herself and her daughters, she said “I’m only going to get better and so are my kids. ... We’re starting life again.”
Referencing to a potential parole hearing for Sheets in 15 years, she said “I don’t ever want to see you breathe fresh air or feel the sunlight because you don’t deserve that.”
As Sheets’ attorney, Hill offered little comment, noting that the plea spared the victims the trauma of a contested trial.
Sheets said he was “sorry for everything I’ve done,” describing himself as a “nasty person” and saying that his “stomach flips upside down when I think about the person that I am.”
After pronouncing sentence, Schmenk told Sheets that the “sentence imposed doesn’t fix the harm that was caused to these girls or the mother or the other family members affected. It does, however, remove you from society, and that’s what the circumstances warrant.”
The judge had noted his lengthy criminal record, which included a 2016 conviction in common pleas court for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Sheets had been granted drug treatment in lieu of conviction, but he failed to abide by the required conditions and he was placed on community control in 2017.
During the initial stages of the case, the defense had filed a motion to check into Sheets’ competency to stand trial. However, following an evaluation, Schmenk determined him to be competent to stand trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.