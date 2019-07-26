A Defiance man was given nearly a decade in prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on seven felonies, including a gang-related charge.
Jack Temple, 35, was handed a sentence of nine years and 11 months by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of participating in a criminal gang, a second-degree felony; three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and third-degree felonies; obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a third-degree felony.
Temple also was ordered to forfeit $2,954 in cash previously seized with $500 going to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and the remainder to be applied to his court costs. He was given credit for 162 days served in jail while his cases were pending.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Temple will be eligible to apply for early judicial release after serving 5 1/2 years, but he doesn’t expect this to be granted “because of his criminal history.”
Murray said the gang-related charge alleged that Temple was stopped by authorities in a vehicle in Defiance County (on April 21, 2018) “displaying some items” known to be affiliated with gangs, particularly in the Toledo area. Murray indicated this was drug-related, and involved his cousin, Daniel Oberlin, who recently was sentenced to prison in common pleas court on a charge related to the drug overdose death of a local woman.
The drug charges allege that he was found in possession of methamphetamine, while the obstructing justice charge alleged that in early 2018 he “harbored and/or provided transportation to Daniel Oberlin who was wanted on several felony warrants.”
The two other charges stipulated that he was found in possession of a firearm, which is a violation due to Temple’s previous felony convictions. He also possessed a safe, “which he used for trafficking drugs.”
Temple’s prior record included a felony conviction for possession of cocaine in common pleas court, as well as numerous traffic and misdemeanor charges in Defiance Municipal Court.
Temple was represented by attorney Chris Zogafrides of Toledo. An attempt to contact Zogafrides for comment Thursday was unsuccessful.
