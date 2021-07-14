A rural Defiance man been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a decade in prison on 12 abuse charges involving two girls.
Simuel Brown Jr., 63, 10446 Stevens Road, was given a 10-year prison sentence by Judge Joseph Schmenk on two counts of endangering children, each a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. Brown had pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty by Schmenk.
He also was given credit for 394 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending and classified as a tier I sexual offender determining how often he must register his address with authorities following his release from prison.
The charges alleged that during a period of approximately 2012-14, Brown had sexual contact with two girls — both are now over the age of 20 — according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
He noted that Brown was in position of authority over the girls and forced them to engage in "nudity-related matters" numerous times for disciplinary reasons.
"After input from the primary victims and in consideration of a variety of circumstances, including age and other issues with the defendant," Murray stated, "we were satisfied that the 10-year term would keep this offender in prison for most of the rest of his life — an appropriate consequence for his mistreatment of the girls."
Brown had been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury in May 2020 on 72 charges. This included 24 counts of child endangering, each a second-degree felony, and 48 counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony.
As part of the plea negotiations between Murray's office and Brown's attorney — Jeff Horvath of Defiance — the remaining charges (22 counts of child endangering and 38 counts of gross sexual imposition) were dismissed.
