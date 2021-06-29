A rural Defiance County man was found guilty Tuesday afternoon by a jury of causing a two-vehicle crash in March 2019 while under the influence.
Loren Smith Jr., 31, 12095 The Bend Road, was declared guilty of aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony; vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; OVI, a third-degree felony; and failure to stop after an accident, a fourth-degree felony, following the two-day trial in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
The charges alleged that on March 7, 2019 he caused a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 18, just west of the Ohio 15/18 split in Defiance County’s Noble Township that injured the other driver.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Smith's $200,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.
According to a crash report prepared by the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, Smith was driving a pickup eastbound on Ohio 18 west of the 15/18 split at about 6 a.m. on March 7, 2019 when he attempted to pass a vehicle and struck a westbound SUV driven by Casey Huepenbecker, 30, 523 Pearl St. He then allegedly left the scene on foot.
The state — whose case was tried by Assistant County Prosecutor Steve Furnas — alleged that Smith was under the influence of alcohol at the time and was picked up not far from the scene by his girlfriend. With a felony OVI conviction on his record, Smith's OVI charge is a third-degree felony while the vehicular assault is elevated to a second-degree felony due to the alcohol allegation.
Huepenbecker was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with "suspected serious injury," according to the crash report. During closing arguments Tuesday, Furnas said Huepenbecker sustained damage to three discs in his back and continues to have pain.
Smith, who did not testify during the trial, claimed that he was not driving the vehicle the day of the crash and could show that he was clocked into work at Gardenscape (near Archbold) at 5:43 a.m. on March 7, 2019, 15 minutes before the crash.
While Smith was questioned by authorities about five hours after the crash, a chemical test was not undertaken to detect alcohol use. However, the Highway Patrol determined that he had been consuming alcohol through sobriety testing, according to Furnas.
During his closing arguments, he also suggested that the jury fill in the blanks with logical circumstantial evidence.
For example, he noted that the time clock at Smith's place of employment could easily have been changed as the key for this was available while the defendant had motivation to avoid being connected to the crash.
Smith's attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance, asked the jury to consider whether reasonable doubt existed on several questions the prosecution needed to answer to establish his client's guilt. He concluded that there are "simply too many holes in their case."
The trial opened Monday, but testimony concluded Tuesday morning and closing arguments were given to the jury before noon.
