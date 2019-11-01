A Defiance County man has entered a plea in a criminal case involving injury to an infant almost one year ago.
Keagan DeWitt, 20, 09162 Flickinger Road, pleaded guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a bill of information charging him with endangering children, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued DeWitt’s $150,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2 in common pleas court.
DeWitt has been released from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on the bond, according to law enforcement.
The charge alleges that DeWitt violated a duty of care for a 2-month-old infant girl on Nov. 29, 2018, at his residence near Delaware Bend in Delaware Township.
First responders initially were called to an incident there involving an infant reported to be unresponsive and breathing. The child was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital before being taken by air ambulance to Toledo Children’s Hospital.
According to law enforcement sources, the child sustained bruising and broken bones, and was hospitalized for an “extended period of time,” but is “currently doing well.”
DeWitt had been indicted by a county grand jury in January for a second-degree felony charge of endangering children. That indictment will be dismissed at sentencing as part of a negotiated plea between Murray’s office and DeWitt’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
