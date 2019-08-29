A Defiance man has been indicted on an attempted murder charge after beating up his wife during a domestic incident earlier this month.
Joshua Meeks, 32, 622 Riverside Ave., was charged by a county grand jury with attempted aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape, each a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
The charges stem from an Aug. 16 incident at Meeks' residence, where he allegedly struck his wife, Courtney, repeatedly with a wooden club and threatened to her with a large kitchen knife.
The woman was treated and released at Mercy Health — Defiance Hospital, where she was taken by a friend not long after the incident. She was not seriously injured, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
He said a friend of the victim called city police the day after the incident, resulting in the defendant's arrest.
Specifically, the indictment alleges that Joshua Meeks restrained his wife — which accounts for the kidnapping charge — struck her and engaged in sexual conduct with her through the threat of force.
According to Murray, the indictment includes a specification against Joshua Meeks that he is a "repeat violent offender," which would allow the imposition of enhanced penalties if he is convicted. As such, the potential prison terms could be doubled for the first- and second-degree felonies, he indicated.
Meeks was convicted in Defiance County Common Pleas Court of felonious assault in 2007 and felony domestic violence in April 2013. Courtney Meeks was not the victim in either case, according to Murray.
He said attempted murder is charged in the indictment due the "totality" of the allegations, and that the defendant allegedly threatened to kill the victim.
Joshua Meeks is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, on a $500,000 cash bond set in Defiance Municipal Court, and scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 11 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court. However, that date could be moved up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.