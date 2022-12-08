BROUGHTON — A Paulding man is in custody and charged with killing a local couple just south of here.
According to a press release issued by Sheriff Jason Landers, Clay Dockery, 23, Paulding is charged with two counts of murder, each an unclassified felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony.
He was arrested Thursday by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office in northeast Ohio after allegedly confessing to killing Celecitas Pelegrino Williams, 60, and her husband, Bruce Williams, 81, at their home at 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township.
The residence is located several miles southeast of Paulding in the center of Paulding County.
Landers noted that his deputies initiated a welfare check just after noon Thursday because Celecitas had not been to work for two days, and did not answer her phone.
Deputies went to the residence and found her and her husband dead in a barn there with evidence suggesting they were murdered, Landers indicated.
In the meantime, they received a call from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office that Dockery possessed the Williams’ vehicle and had confessed to their killings.
Contacted Thursday, Landers didn’t believe the couple had been shot, but could not provide further details of their deaths pending the outcome of an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
“We don’t know that yet,” he said. “We’re going to work hard to put it together the right way and build the case.”
Landers called the case “just a really sad deal all the way around for the family of the victims. When we have crimes like this with local people it affects the other side’s family as well. It’s a sad day for Paulding County.”
Dockery was being held Thursday pending extradition from Ashtabula County, according to Landers. After he is brought back he will make an initial appearance in Paulding County Municipal Court where bond will be set, but as a felony the case will eventually be handled in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Dockery had been familiar to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
In July 2021, he was the subject of a missing persons report after allegedly having stolen a vehicle. He was later located in Fremont while the vehicle was recovered in Oak Harbor.
At the time, Landers had issued a press release seeking help in finding Dockery, noting that he had the mentality of a child and “difficulty communicating with others.”
The incident resulted in his indictment in Paulding County Common Pleas Court in August 2021 on charges of burglary and grand theft, each a fourth-degree felony.
Dockery pleaded guilty to the charges in March, was granted a motion for intervention in lieu of conviction and placed under supervision for two years on condition he follow the intervention plan of Westwood Behavioral Center, Inc.
