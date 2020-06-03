A Defiance man has been arrested on three charges related to the alleged attempted rape of a woman.

Tolby Fleming III, 31, 605 Euclid Ave., is charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; attempted rape, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony.

He was arrested Monday by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office on a warrant following his indictment.

Fleming allegedly kept a 31-year-old woman with whom he had had a prior relationship and others from calling for help during an incident on May 2 at his residence, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.

The indictment alleges that he restrained the woman in a bathroom following a sexual assault.

