PAULDING — An Oakwood man was placed on community control and sentenced to a local jail sentence here Monday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court for growing a number of large marijuana plants.
Gary Owens, 59, was placed on community control for four years by Judge Tiffany Beckman on a charge of illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, a third-degree felony.
He also was ordered to serve 60 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for six days served in jail while his case was pending. And a 36-month prison term was reserved for Owens if he violates terms of community control.
The charge was amended from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony as part of the plea negotiations between Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office and Owens’ attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
A specification in the indictment — noting that $4,106 “was found in the defendant’s pocket and was used in the commission of a felony offense” — alleged as a second-degree felony, also was dismissed. However, court documents stated that the parties had agreed “to the forfeiture of the cash to the Oakwood Police Department.”
Oakwood police arrested Owens on Oct. 8 at his residence at 106 E. Harmon St. in Oakwood following a seven-month investigation into the alleged cultivation operation, confiscating the aforementioned cash as well as 26 large marijuana plants and equipment.
The home is located next to Oakwood Elementary School, which had enhanced the potential penalty stipulated in the Paulding County grand jury indictment returned in December. Language in the indictment noting that the crime occurred “in the vicinity of the school” was deleted, thus allowing the charge to be amended from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony.
During Monday’s hearing, Owens apologized for his behavior, saying he has done a lot of “soul searching” since his arrest.
Smith said Owens has stopped using marijuana — negative drug tests since Dec. 23 confirmed this — claiming the plants were for her client’s own use.
“He does feel better today having put this marijuana use behind him,” Smith said. “So we ask the court to give Mr. Owens a chance to show he can can follow all the terms and conditions of probation and he can be a successful member of society here in Paulding and never get into these types of issues again.”
Beckman allowed Owens the chance to do this, but said in no uncertain terms that a community control violation will result in the imposition of the reserved 36-month prison term.
“What I want to make loud and clear to you Mr. Owens is that with your history I am going to take a very strict approach on community control,” said Beckman. “I hope that you view that as an opportunity for you. Any violations of community control, you will end up in prison.”
Beckman said Owens has a 1999 felony conviction while Paulding County Municipal Court records indicate various misdemeanor convictions since then as well.
