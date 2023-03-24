A second home has been forfeited to the state in Defiance County as part of a drug trafficking case, and the owner sentenced to prison.
The 2107 Power Dam Road home and property of Dustin Siler — whose address now is listed as 1219 Washington Ave.— was ordered forfeited as part of a plea agreement in which he was convicted of four drug-related offenses.
Siler was given a prison term of four years and 11 months in Defiance County Common Pleas Court by Judge Joseph Schmenk on four counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, third-, fourth-, and fifth-degree felonies. He was given credit for 14 days served in jail while his case was pending.
"Fentanyl is a dangerous drug and is implicated in many overdose deaths in the region," Murray stated to The Crescent-News. "MAN (Multi-Area Narcotic) Unit officers put together a good investigation in this case, leading to the shutting down of this drug trafficking operation."
Murray informed The Crescent-News that the Power Dam Road home will be sold at auction with a date to be determined. He said a bank mortgage exists on the home.
According to the Defiance County Auditor's website, the property has a valuation of $79,420.
The court order also stipulated that Siler, who was represented by attorney Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, reimburse the MAN Unit $1,900 and forfeit a 2012 Dodge pickup truck.
In an unrelated criminal case, a home with a potential higher resale value also was forfeited recently in Defiance at 736 Inverness Drive when its previous owner was convicted of engaging in a drug trafficking enterprise and was sentenced to prison. However, the county's initial attempt to sell the property produced no bids (see related story).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.