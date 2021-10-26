For two weekends in a row, Christ our Savior Lutheran Church in Defiance has been vandalized.
The church, a member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, which sits at the corner of Carter Road and Ohio 66 South, cancelled worship on Oct. 17 due to the break in sometime the night of Oct. 16 to early morning on Oct. 17.
A second incident occurred in the hours between Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, but did not result in cancellation of worship for Sunday.
The Rev. Lee Genter, pastor of the congregation said, “The first weekend a rock was thrown through the front door and several worship items were destroyed or stolen. There was a big mess, but it was able to be cleaned up in a few hours.”
Genter added about this past weekend, “...we were thankfully able to have a full worship service with communion later in the morning in the fellowship hall.”
Having cancelled one week and delayed another, Genter commented on why the congregation went to the fellowship hall this weekend.
“This weekend the damage was much, much worse...one stained glass window shattered, chairs thrown through the glass entry to the sanctuary, paint and other substances dumped onto the carpet and foul language spray painted on the walls.”
The baptismal font and some vestments were damaged as well as the sound system this past weekend, according to the pastor.
Though the congregation had never been vandalized before now, they have been through some challenging times and according to their pastor. Genter said that they are used to coming together to meet and overcome the challenges.
“Last year our entire church was flooded due to a pipe breaking. By God’s grace that challenge was overcome and our place of worship has been restored.
“We know he will help us this time as well.”
Defiance City Police are in charge of investigating these incidents and Chief Todd Shafer said Monday, “The police department takes this very seriously. At this time we continue to investigate and we are looking for suspects.
Anyone with information about these incidents should contact the Defiance Police Department.”
In the meantime, Genter indicated that his congregation still has faith, saying that “seeing the damage done to what we hold dear and sacred is heartbreaking to us. However, the core of our belief is that the church is the people gathered around the Word of God. The church is more than a building. Therefore our mission to spread that Word continues.”
He added, “Christ our Savior has received so many offers of support from area churches. We so much appreciate every expression of love especially at this time.”
The pastor indicated that the church is also concerned for the individual(s) who did this: “Our prayer is that the people who did this might be brought to justice, but more than that, to know the greater love of Jesus, that can replace the hate they seem to have. May God turn them from the darkness and hate and lead them into his light.”
