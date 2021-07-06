A downtown Defiance bank was temporarily closed following a robbery Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 1:03 p.m., police were dispatched to State Bank, on the corner of Clinton and Third streets, for a robbery that had just taken place.
According to scanner traffic, bank employees reported that a man, short of stature and possibly of Hispanic origin, was wearing a ski mask that covered his face. He walked into the bank claiming to have a bomb and demanding the teller give him money. He wore an orange and black shirt and carried a black bag in which he placed an undisclosed amount of money.
The Defiance Police Department immediately set up a perimeter to search for the suspect. The latest information obtained about the suspect was he had entered a black SUV in the vicinity of Fourth Street and Wayne Avenue.
Unable to find the suspect, police continued the investigation in the bank.
Two juvenile eyewitnesses at the scene corroborated the police reports. They were in a parked car outside the bank, in the alley between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue.
They saw the suspect as he exited the bank.
"A short man who looked Hispanic walked out, really fast from the bank past our car," commented one.
The other said: "The man wore an orange and black shirt and walked really fast."
Police say that the suspect is a Hispanic male approximately 5'2" to 5"4" with a medium build. He was wearing a gray and orange Nike polo shirt, light colored pants, red gloves, a black stocking cap, black face mask and sunglasses. He got into a dark SUV.
Mark Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial Group/State Bank, was on the scene when the two juveniles were interviewed, asking, "Were you inside when this happened? This is a first."
Police officers and K-9 units from the Defiance Police Department searched the building for evidence, while the bank was temporarily closed shortly after 1 p.m. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was also notified.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050, or the Toledo office of the FBI 419-243-6122.
