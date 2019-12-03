LIBERTY CENTER — A Henry County man was charged in connection with a theft after he allegedly falsified a robbery report.
Zane Lanzer, 22, Liberty Center, was charged with obstructing justice and theft, both first-degree misdemeanors.
According to Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, at 8:52 p.m. Oct. 27, deputies responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at Liberty Main Stop, T526 Ohio 109, Liberty Center. Lanzer, the store employee reported that a black male had entered the store and brandished a gun before taking money from the cash drawer. The male was said to have left the area heading north in a silver Dodge Charger.
An investigation by the sheriff’s office showed that the story was falsified by Lanzer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.