LIBERTY CENTER — A Henry County man was charged in connection with a theft after he allegedly falsified a robbery report.

Zane Lanzer, 22, Liberty Center, was charged with obstructing justice and theft, both first-degree misdemeanors.

According to Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, at 8:52 p.m. Oct. 27, deputies responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at Liberty Main Stop, T526 Ohio 109, Liberty Center. Lanzer, the store employee reported that a black male had entered the store and brandished a gun before taking money from the cash drawer. The male was said to have left the area heading north in a silver Dodge Charger.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office showed that the story was falsified by Lanzer.

