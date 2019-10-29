LIBERTY CENTER — A Liberty Center convenience store was robbed Sunday evening, with no arrest made by law enforcement as of Monday evening.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:52 p.m., deputies were called in reference to a robbery at Liberty Main Stop, T526 Ohio 109, Liberty Center.
The sheriff’s office reported that an unknown black male entered the store with a handgun and fled the business with an undetermined amount of cash.
The suspect reportedly left the scene in a silver Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information concerning the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-592-8010.
