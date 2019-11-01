OTTAWA — A Leipsic teen was sentenced here Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to a decade or more in prison for an armed robbery this past summer.
Isaiah Oliver, 18, was given an indefinite sentence of 10-15 years imprisonment by Judge Keith Schierloh on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
A firearm specification, which would have mandated a consecutive three-year prison term upon conviction, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers’ office and Oliver’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, as were charges of theft and possession of criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony.
Oliver had pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 26 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
A Putnam County grand jury indictment had alleged that in the early morning hours of July 27, Oliver robbed his victims of cash and cellphones in Leipsic while brandishing a handgun. According to statements made during Thursday’s hearing, Oliver had approached individuals in Leipsic to obtain drugs from them.
“Then you couldn’t get anything, so you decided to go back, use the gun and rob them,” Schierloh said Thursday while addressing Oliver.
The defendant was identified through a photo lineup during the subsequent investigation and arrested two days later (on July 29) in Findlay by the Findlay Police Department.
Before pronouncing sentence, Schierloh noted Oliver’s criminal record, spanning more than four years.
It included a theft charge at the age of 13 and several related probation or court-order violations, underage consumption and domestic violence, aggravated robbery in 2015 and parole violations in 2017 and 2018, as well as a disorderly conduct while intoxicated charge at age 18.
“So when you say this is not who I am, I won’t even remotely believe you,” said Schierloh. “... I don’t know in any way, shape or form where you sit back and (say), ‘this is not who I am.’ ... It’s who you’ve been for the last four years.”
Smith requested that Schierloh sentence her client to the “low range” of sentencing options available. She added that “it is clear from Mr. Oliver’s record that he has been in a situation where he was raised by a mother that was not the best influence on him. ... We are not saying that this is an excuse, we’re just merely offering to the court as an explanation — Mr. Oliver’s never really had an opportunity to be able to live a life of non-criminality due to the family circumstances that he found himself in growing up.”
She also noted that Oliver was under the influence of alcohol when the crime occurred.
“He has indicated that if it weren’t for his substance issues and it weren’t for him being under the influence, he never would have made those decisions on that evening,” Smith told Schierloh.
Before adjourning, the judge told Oliver: “... you want to make a difference in yourself, it starts today.”
