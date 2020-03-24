OTTAWA — A Leipsic man was given a long prison term here Monday in Putnam County Common Please Court on a rape charge.
Joseph Garcia, 39, Leipsic, was sentenced to eight to 12 years imprisonment by Judge Keith Schierloh on the first-degree felony.
He also was classified as a tier 3 sexual offender and given credit for 278 days served in jail while his case was pending.
The charge alleged that he had sexual conduct with a minor female on May 28, 2019.
A charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Prosecutor Gary Lammers’ office and Garcia’s attorney, Alex Treece of Findlay.
