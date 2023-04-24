NAPOLEON — A Leipsic man was found not guilty of two traffic-related felony charges last week during a jury trial here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Victor Magallanes, 34, was acquitted of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, during a two-day trial.
A Henry County grand jury indictment returned against Magallanes in October had alleged that on Oct. 15 he caused a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 109, south of Malinta, while driving under the influence. The other driver, Noah Buchenberg, 25, Napoleon, was seriously injured as was Magallanes.
According to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, Buchenberg had been “hospitalized with significant injuries.”
Initially, authorities had reported that Magallanes was a passenger in the vehicle. However, during further investigation they charged him with driving the vehicle.
And a grand jury charged Rachel Hammond, 33, Swanton — who was initially reported as the driver — with obstructing official business and obstructing justice, each a fifth-degree felony. However, the charges against her were dismissed the day after the jury verdict.
Her case had been scheduled for a pretrial hearing last week.
Magallanes was represented by attorney John Hopkins of Ottawa.
