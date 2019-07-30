Carousel - Crime

LEIPSIC — A Putnam County man was charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Leipsic early Saturday morning.

Isaiah Oliver, 18, Leipsic, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Oliver was located in Findlay on Monday and arrested on a warrant by Findlay Police Department before being transported to the Putnam County Jail. He is scheduled for an initial bond hearing at 9 a.m. today in Putnam County Municipal Court.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement received a report of an armed robbery in the village. The victims reported that the suspect, brandishing a handgun, took cash and cellphones. Officers located the cellphones in the immediate area.

Deputies presented a photo line-up that included the suspect. The victims were able to point out the person they believed robbed them, according to Capt. Brad Brubaker. Detectives were then able to identify the suspect as Oliver.

