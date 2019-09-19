Cole

LEIPSIC — A Putnam County man is missing after he reportedly failed to report back to jail following work release.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, inmate David Cole, 48, Leipsic, failed to report back to the Putnam County Adult Detention Facility from his court-ordered work release from Raw Steel in Leipsic.

Cole is described as 6 feet, 1 inch and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff’s office reported that if Cole is spotted, the public should not approach him.

If Cole is seen, call local law enforcement or the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 419-523-3208.

