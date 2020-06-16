A home on Defiance's east side was damaged by a truck Monday evening. The driver fled the scene and has yet to be located by law enforcement.
At approximately 9 p.m., a truck was driving in the 800 block of Summit Street, left the roadway and struck a porch of a home at 886 Summit St. and a vehicle parked at the residence, before coming to rest against a tree. According to the Defiance County auditor's website, the home is owned by Charles and Barbara Stephens.
The Defiance Police Department reported that the truck is owned by Louis Lopez, 664 Wayne Ave. The driver, whose name has yet to be released by the Defiance Police Department, reportedly fled the scene.
The police department reported that the city K9 was used to track the suspect, but he hadn't been located as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Defiance Fire Department was called out at 9 a.m. with a boat to search along the Auglaize and Maumee rivers as well.
