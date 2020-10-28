BRYAN — A final sentence was handed down here recently in Williams County Common Pleas Court for the last person to be convicted among those involved in the same methamphetamine trafficking ring.
Andrew Kendall, 40, Bryan — the most significant figure in the related investigation conducted by the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit — already was serving a long prison term for related charges when he was sentenced this month. A three-year term was imposed by Judge J.T. Stelzer on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
The sentence was ordered to run concurrently to a 11-year to 14 1/2-year term imposed by Stelzer on Nov. 12, 2019, on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
Kendall had been found guilty of those charges a year ago by a Williams County jury. He had planned to take the remaining charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity to trial on Oct. 19 as well, but changed his mind and entered a plea on Oct. 13.
Nofziger told The Crescent-News last year that Kendall had long been a familiar name in the local drug trade.
His record included 13 different criminal indictments in Williams County Common Pleas Court since 1998, and one in Fulton County in 2014. And Bryan Municipal Court records showed 86 different misdemeanor traffic and criminal charges filed against Kendall since 1998.
The charges were the result of a comprehensive investigation by the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit into methamphetamine trafficking in Williams County. Thirteen other persons were charged — and convicted — of related charges during the past year (see related story).
Nofziger credited Williams County Sheriff's Deputy Michelle Jacob — a member of the MAN Unit, composed of officers from local jurisdictions — for initiating the investigation.
According to Nofziger, she "noticed multiple overdoses by different individuals at the same location (in Bryan) over the course of several weeks. Over time, she followed the suspects from afar, listening to jail calls, reviewing interviews with potential associates of the group and other suspects, observing social media accounts, talking to other law enforcement agencies about the suspects and their connections, and interviewing offenders to gain insider information. This led to the execution of warrants for arrests, and search warrants for homes and electronic devices."
Initially, only a few of the defendants were indicted on charges, but the investigation led to others over the succeeding months.
"We were connecting the dots at that point," said Nofziger. "It led us to everyone else."
Nofziger also complimented the Williams County Prosecutor's Office for "a really fine job," and noted that "anytime that we can get a higher sentence for these repeat offenders that are dealing drugs on our streets and putting them away for awhile, it's better for everybody."
He stated that money, drugs, drones, guns and other weapons were seized during the investigation, while large amounts of methamphetamine were detected. However, the defendants were not making the drug themselves, although this is commonly observed locally as meth can be manufactured relatively easily.
"It was obvious from interviews that this ring was easily trafficking a pound of methamphetamine or more every few days in Williams County," he stated. "Their enterprise growth paralleled their increase in violence."
