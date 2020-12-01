The last of four defendants indicted in Defiance County for a series of deceptive thefts from Menards has been sentenced in common pleas court.
James Smith, 49, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence by Judge Joseph Schmenk.
The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and Smith’s attorney, Jeff Horvath of Defiance, while charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and a second count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Smith was indicted by a Defiance County grand jury in June 2019, along with three co-defendants — Ann Vorhees, Lima; James Long, Lima; and Christina Molina, Elida.
Vorhees was given a prison term of four years and 11 months in April on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony, but has been granted early judicial release, according to Murray. However, she is being prosecuted in other jurisdictions for crimes involving Menards stores, he indicated.
Long was convicted in August of two counts of passing bad checks, each a fifth-degree felony, ordered to make restitution and was placed on community control. However, he has been arrested on an alleged violation of community control terms.
Molina was convicted in November of two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. She was ordered to make restitution and placed on community control for four years.
The foursome were convicted of purchasing merchandise from numerous Menards stores in Ohio and Indiana between August 2018 and February 2019, according to Murray. They would then return the property and receive gift cards in return, purchasing more merchandise and later selling it.
“They clearly were engaged in a pattern of conduct around a number of different jurisdictions,” said Murray, who called the their crimes a “pretty significant” scam. “Hopefully, getting them convicted of a variety of crimes will keep them from doing it again. You’d like to think then it would be a warning to others that you can’t do this stuff.”
According to Murray, some of the aforementioned jurisdictions were Allen, Auglaize, Miami and Mercer counties, as well as Anderson, Ind.; Richmond, Ind., Findlay; Fort Wayne; Holland; Marion; Oregon; and Tipp City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.