BRYAN — A former area woman was fined and sentenced to a local jail sentence here Monday for the theft of funds from a school she ran for autistic children.
Bonnie Kimpling 53, Chicago, Ill., was placed on community control for five years with conditions by Williams County Common Pleas Court Judge J.T. Stelzer on a charge of aggravated theft, a third-degree felony.
She also was fined $2,500, given 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, ordered to make restitution totaling $32,269.51 to a number of victims and ordered to follow any treatment recommendations. A 24-month prison term was reserved in case Kimpling violates conditions of community control.
Stelzer also ordered that she maintain employment following her release from jail.
A jury had declared Kimpling guilty of the above charge on Aug. 20 following a three-day trial, but not guilty of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
A Williams County grand jury indictment — returned against Kimpling in April 2020 — alleged that between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 7, 2017 she stole $150,376.70 while operating the P.A.T.H. School for Autism, Inc., in Bryan. (The criminal tools charge had alleged that she used several computers in carrying out the thefts.)
During Monday’s sentencing, Kimpling apologized for her actions, but characterized them as a lack of knowledge.
“I didn’t ask the right questions I needed to ask,” she told the judge. “I am not an attorney, I am not an accountant. I’m more sorry than I can express.”
But Kathy Johnson, formerly associated with the school, felt betrayed by Kimpling and noted the damage the situation caused to the community which had stepped up to help the school. She described Kimpling’s behavior “extremely shameful, crass” and sickening” as she used money for “personal gain.”
“What she has done to our community here in Bryan has destroyed faith in nonprofits,” said Johnson. “A thief is always a liar until she can ask for redemption before the Lord.”
Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman echoed some of Johnson’s remarks, noting that Kimpling spent the money on such things as trips, clothing, vacations and vehicle payments.
“She violated not only the trust of the school and families, but the entire community,” she said, recommending a prison term up to three years before Stelzer sentenced Kimpling.
The defendant’s attorney, Richard Kerger of Toledo, told Stelzer “this really is an instance where she didn’t know what she didn’t know.” He said a “substantial period of probation would be more than enough.”
The defendant felt she already had sustained some punishment.
“I made mistakes,” she said. “I lost my home, my retirement, my business.”
After pronouncing sentence Stelzer said “this process has been challenging for the entire community. It’s a sad situation because you (Kimpling) do have a lot of talent and have done a lot of good things in your life and served a lot of students well.”
Before Stelzer pronounced sentence Monday, he presided over a hearing to determine how to proceed with restitution.
The prosecution had presented a restitution amount of $150,376.70, although Zartman indicated that the actual amount was higher.
In the end, Stelzer settled on a smaller restitution figure ($32,269.51), naming a number of victims to be paid.
