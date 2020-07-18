WAUSEON — A jury on Thursday returned guilty verdicts on five counts of cruelty to a companion animal against Theresa Taylor, 64, Bryan.
A Fulton County grand jury had previously indicted Taylor for the Aug. 13-29, 2019, offenses, alleging that when she was the owner of a dog kennel, she did torment, cruelly beat and did commit acts of cruelty against dogs.
The charges were the result of an investigation by the Fulton County dog warden.
A sentencing date for Taylor has yet to be scheduled.
