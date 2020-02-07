A local man has been sentenced for his involvement in the unarmed robbery of a Defiance convenience store.
Ryan Druhot, 29, Defiance, pleaded guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to robbery, a second-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years by Judge Joseph Schmenk, prohibited from entering the premises of Keck’s Market, 1970 S. Jefferson Ave., and ordered to make restitution of $412.98 to the business.
A prison term totaling six to nine years was reserved for Druhot if he violates terms of community control.
He had been indicted in September by a county grand jury on the single charge to which he entered a guilty plea on Jan. 21.
It alleged that on May 27, 2019, he entered Keck’s Market and demanded cash, verbally threatening a female clerk with harm. He had no weapon.
The clerk was not physically harmed, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
He said the plea agreement — with Druhot’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida — and the sentence were fashioned upon the premise that the defendant already was serving a prison term. Druhot was on community control for two previous 2016 felony convictions — felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony — when the Keck’s robbery occurred.
Because of the new offense, Druhot was found in violation of his community control terms in June, with the balance of a 59-month prison term from his 2016 charges reimposed.
Murray commented on the robbery charge that “in my view it was a serious offense. Unless he changes his life he will be doing a substantial amount of prison time than he’s already done.”
Druhot also had convictions in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in 2010 for aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in marijuana, and in 2011 for trafficking in marijuana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.