PAULDING — A jury has been seated here in the case of an Oakwood man who will stand trial this week on a murder charge.

The jury was selected Tuesday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court in the case of Donald Richcreek, 27, 07598 County Road 187.

He is charged with a single count of murder, an unclassified felony, and a firearm specification. Richcreek stands accused of the Aug. 10, 2019, shooting death of his brother, Anthony, 29.

Opening statements and trial testimony were scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

