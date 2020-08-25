PAULDING — A jury has been seated here in the case of an Oakwood man who will stand trial this week on a murder charge.
The jury was selected Tuesday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court in the case of Donald Richcreek, 27, 07598 County Road 187.
He is charged with a single count of murder, an unclassified felony, and a firearm specification. Richcreek stands accused of the Aug. 10, 2019, shooting death of his brother, Anthony, 29.
Opening statements and trial testimony were scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.