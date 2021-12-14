An area man has been found guilty of three sexual abuse charges during a recent jury trial in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Ronald Stuckey, 61, 20289 Scott Road, was found guilty of three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, but not guilty of two additional counts of the same charge.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and revoked Stuckey’s personal-recognizance bond, replacing it with a $1 million cash bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 7 in common pleas court.
Stuckey was being held Monday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He could be sentenced up to five years in prison on each charge.
The verdict followed a full day of testimony Thursday, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray, and about five hours of deliberations on Thursday and Friday.
The charges alleged that from July-September 2019 Stuckey had sexual contact on “multiple occasions” with a girl who was 11 years old at the time. Murray said the girl disclosed the alleged conduct to family members and counselors in 2019 which prompted an investigation by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
Stuckey, who testified during the trial, was indicted by a Defiance County grand jury in February 2020. He denied on the witness stand that the sexual contact took place, according to Murray.
Asked to comment on the trial’s outcome, Murray said: “We appreciate the work that was done on the case. We appreciated the jury’s service, and beyond that I would withhold further comment until the matter is back before the judge for sentencing.”
Stuckey was represented by Paulding attorney Harvey Hyman.
“We’re understandably disappointed by the outcome,” he said. “Of course Ron has appellate rights and he will be pursuing those appellate rights.”
