COLUMBUS — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant home in Bryan).
The Bryan Fire Department responded to the fire at 325 Center St. at approximately 5:18 p.m. Sunday. The home was vacant at the time of the fire, which was called in by a passerby.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office, Bryan Police Department and Bryan Fire Department. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, the Bryan Police Department at 419-633-6050 or the Bryan Fire Department at 419-636-4232.
