Charges are pending against a man involved in a stabbing near Williams Center early Sunday morning, and a county deputy is currently on desk duty after his weapon discharged and struck the alleged perpetrator.

Defiance County deputies were called to a report of a stabbing at 01054 Ney-Williams Center Road at 1:47 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Michael Harris, 43, of 01054 Ney-Williams Center Road. During the incident, the alleged perpetrator, Clarence Thigpen, 38, Kalamazoo, Mich., was engaged by deputies. During this altercation, a deputy discharged his weapon, striking Thigpen.

Harris was transported from the scene to a hospital in Indiana by air ambulance. Thigpen was transported to Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, before being transferred to a hospital in Toledo by air ambulance. Harris was reported in stable condition and Thigpen was reported in critical, but stable condition, at that time. No current condition updates were available.

The incident is an active investigation being conducted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office.

Steve Irwin, spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, relayed that the deputy is on desk duty while the investigation is ongoing.

Charges are pending against Thigpen.

