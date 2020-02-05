HOLIDAY CITY — The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force concluded a month-long investigation on Monday of drug abuse and drug trafficking. This led to the execution of a search warrant, as well as consent searches at the Rainbow Motel, 03402 Ohio 15 in Holiday City.
The searches resulted in the seizure of prescription pills, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to Max Nofziger, commander of the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force.
The Ohio Fire Marshal was called to the scene of the Rainbow Motel during the searches. A further investigation will be conducted through the fire marshal’s office.
The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office. There were no immediate arrests.
