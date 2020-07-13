PAULDING — Two persons were arrested Saturday night by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office following a domestic dispute and shooting at a rural residence about four miles west of here.
Alisha Shepherd, 36, 7871 Ohio 111, Paulding, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while her live-in boyfriend, Louis Wannemacher, 36, 7871 Ohio 111, Paulding, was charged with two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers issued a press release Sunday stating that "early stages of the investigation" indicated that Shepherd shot Wannemacher, her live-in boyfriend "in the neck during a physical altercation" just after 10 p.m. Saturday. "The bullet appeared to have grazed Wannemacher's neck," Landers noted.
He explained that the shooting "occurred as Wannemacher was allegedly assaulting Shepherd and her 12-year-old son."
No one was seriously injured in the incident, according to Landers. Wannemacher was treated and released at Paulding County Hospital.
"I think everybody was just really lucky the way it turned out," Landers said during an interview Monday morning. "Luckily for everyone it (the bullet) grazed the side of his (Wannemacher's) neck."
Both Wannemacher and Shepherd were taken to Paulding County jail early Sunday morning and held there pending appearances via video in Paulding County Municipal Court Monday morning.
Judge Suzanne Rister set Shepherd's bond at $100,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision, and appointed John Hopkins III of Ottawa as her attorney. Shepherd's case was continued for further proceedings in municipal court until 10 a.m. on Friday.
However, a Paulding County grand jury is expected to consider her case on Thursday, according to Landers.
Felony cases are filed in municipal court only as a preliminary proceeding and can only be adjudicated in common pleas court where the grand jury proceedings will take place.
The maximum penalty for a second-degree felonious assault charge is eight years, but a firearm specification could be added which would require a three-year mandatory prison term consecutive to the penalty for an underlying offense. However, The Crescent-News has not learned what charge or charges the grand jury would be asked to consider.
Wannemacher was released on a personal-recognizance bond and ordered to reappear for arraignment at 9 a.m. Thursday in municipal court.
The maximum penalty for each of his charges is a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.
