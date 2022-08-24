NAPOLEON — Another defendant implicated in a large marijuana trafficking enterprise has been sentenced to prison here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Lorn Justice, 47, Marion, Ind., was given a five- to 7 1/2-year prison sentence on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony.
He also was fined $7,500 and given credit for 11 days served in jail while his case was pending.
The charge was a lesser included offense of the original indictment (engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony) which alleged that he was part of a criminal enterprise to distribute large amounts of marijuana.
In fact, the case involved several other defendants — some of whom have been sentenced in Henry County Common Pleas Court — and deliveries of marijuana in the hundreds of pounds.
One of those — Nathan Mowery, 28, Toledo — was sentenced in July to a six- to nine-year sentence and fined $10,000 on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
A few others have been given lesser sentences while charges remain pending against other defendants in common pleas court.
Justice had been indicted with them by a Henry County grand jury in March 2021.
The indictments had alleged 10 separate drug trafficking incidents.
For example, in one incident authorities alleged that about 240 pounds of marijuana were delivered to Mowery and another man.
In another incident, a co-defendant was found in possession of 100 pounds of packaged marijuana when his vehicle was stopped by the Ohio Highway Patrol on U.S. 24, just west of Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.