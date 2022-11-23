WAUSEON — An Indiana man who had been indicted here on two charges related to a traffic death in January has been sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on a third charge concerning stolen property.
Dustin Beard, 35, Anderson, Ind., was placed on community control by Judge Jeffrey Robinson for three years on a charge of attempted receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, fined $300 and ordered to pay $332 restitution to the victim and have no contact with the victim. He also was given nine months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 200 days served while his case was pending.
Charges of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor; and vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Beard had pleaded guilty on Sept. 27 in common pleas court to the attempted receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleged that on Oct. 17, 2021 he attempted to "receive, retain or dispose" of a stolen motor vehicle.
Beard continued to be held Wednesday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been incarcerated since May 6.
The attempted receiving stolen property charge was amended from receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Beard's attorney, Joseph Urenovitch of Whitehouse and the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Beard had been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in December on the three charges mentioned above. They alleged that on Oct. 17, 2021 he caused the death of Jennipher Fisher, 44, Montpelier during a traffic crash involving an ATV northwest of Fayette in Gorham Township.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Toledo post, Beard was operating an ATV that was stopped in the middle of Fulton County Road T, west of County Road 27, at about 1:40 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Joshua Anderson, 22, Alvordton, and overturned in a ditch.
Fisher, a passenger on the ATV, and Beard were both ejected. Beard was transported via air ambulance to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, with "suspected serious injury" while Fisher died from injuries sustained in the crash.
