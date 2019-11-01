An Indiana man has been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for operating a vehicle under the influence and fleeing from law enforcement officers.
George Lincoln, 26, Grabill, Ind., was placed on community control for three years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He also was given three days in the Corrections Center of Ohio with credit for three days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $375 and given a three-year operator’s license suspension.
Lincoln failed to comply with an attempted traffic stop by Hicksville police in the 700 block of Hicksville’s West High Street in the early morning of hours of April 7, fleeing at high rates of speed and creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area. When Lincoln finally came to a stop after crossing into Indiana, he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
Speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour, according to Hicksville police, while the pursuit continued into Allen County, Ind., on Indiana 37 until the vehicle stopped at Indiana 101, northeast of Harlan, Ind.
