An Indiana man was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after leading Defiance city and county officers on a brief pursuit at 11:19 p.m. Saturday.

Brian Recht, 49, Auburn, Ind., was charged with failure to control, improper handling of a firearm, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing following the traffic stop.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy had witnessed Recht acting inappropriately in the 1400 block of Ralston Avenue. Recht reportedly left the area in his vehicle, with deputies and Defiance police officers in pursuit.

He was eventually taken into custody and transported to CCNO.

