WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, including an Indiana man who allegedly caused the traffic death of a local woman in October.
Dustin Beard, 34, Anderson, Ind., is charged with vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor; vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Oct. 17 he caused the death of Jennipher Fisher, 44, Montpelier during a traffic crash involving an ATV northwest of Fayette in Gorham Township.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Toledo post, Beard was operating an ATV that was stopped in the middle of Fulton County Road T, west of County Road 27, at about 1:40 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Joshua Anderson, 22, Alvordton, and overturned in a ditch.
Fisher, a passenger on the ATV, and Beard were both ejected. Beard was transported via air ambulance to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, with “suspected serious injury” while Fisher died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash report prepared by the Highway Patrol’s Toledo post noted “other improper action” by the ATV driver under the category “contributing circumstances” for the crash. Additionally, the report noted under the category “driver distracted by” an “other/unknown” factor while the “vehicle defects” category indicated “head lamps.”
Beard, who also allegedly possessed stolen property on Oct. 17, was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Corrections Center or Northwest Ohio records.
Also indicted were:
• Amanda Denudt, 38, Wauseon, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Nov. 14, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
• Aubree Hite, 32, Wauseon, for two counts of tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Sparkles Hamilton, 39, Toledo, for falsification to obtain a concealed handgun license, a fourth-degree felony.
• Matthew Munn, 29, Delta, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and forgery, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Heather Buckenmeyer, 34, Swanton, for two counts of OVI, two counts of assault on a police officer, each a fourth-degree felony; attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Dec. 19 she operated a vehicle while under the influence and assaulted a Swanton police officer.
• Joseph Kuralt, 37, Canton, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
• Austin Brooks, 22, Delta, for possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Brandy Haynes, 40, Stryker, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
