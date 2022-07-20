An Indiana man — already serving time for a federal conviction — has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on eight charges concerning drug trafficking and stolen property.
Michael Teems, 60, was given a sentence of 15 years and eight months by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, both third-degree felonies; three counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Some $3,795 that was seized by authorities during the investigation was ordered forfeited and he was given credited for 61 days served in jail while his case was pending. Mandatory fines were waived as Teems was found to be indigent.
The prison sentence was ordered to run concurrent with a federal prison term imposed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana where he was prosecuted for “major drug offenses,” according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
A charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
A Defiance County grand jury indictment against Teems in January 2020 alleged that on Dec. 27, 2019 he was stopped by police on Defiance’s North Clinton Street for a traffic offense while driving a stolen vehicle, and also possessed two stolen handguns.
Large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine — intended for sale — were found in the vehicle, according to Murray, who called Teems “somebody who was very involved” in the drug trade.
“Really he was an underling” to “much more serious traffickers,” Murray added, “but because of his level of involvement he needed to be dealt with harshly.”
Murray said Teems was sentenced to more than 15 years on his federal conviction in Indiana, but he is housed at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and has been held there since Jan. 22, 2020, according to jail records.
