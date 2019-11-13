An illegal immigrant charged in a sexual abuse case involving a juvenile has been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, and ordered to be deported.
Clementino Co Juc, 19, a citizen of Guatemala who has been held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) since his arrest earlier this year, appeared for sentencing Tuesday on a charge of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felony.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Co Juc is expected to serve another 30 days at CCNO before being deported back to his home country. He has been held in jail for seven months while his case was pending.
Murray said Co Juc will not be allowed into the United States legally because he has been convicted of a child-related sex offense.
A Defiance County grand jury that met in May had alleged that on April 7 at a residence on Hicksville’s Hicks Street, Co Juc engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile under the age of 13.
Originally, he was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, but that indictment was dismissed and Co Juc entered a plea to a bill of information charging him with gross sexual imposition, which alleged that he engaged in sexual contact with the child rather than sexual conduct.
