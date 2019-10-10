NAPOLEON — A Holgate man who led law enforcement on two pursuits in two days in March was sentenced last week in Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Mark Osborne, 45, had a trial set for Oct. 21-22, but pleaded guilty during his final pretrial hearing to two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs, all third-degree felonies; as well as charges of aggravated drug trafficking, a fourth-degree felony; and heroin possession, a fifth-degree felony.

Each count of failure to comply brought an 18-month prison sentence, to be served consecutively for a total of three years, with credit for 187 days served. Osborne received an additional 24-month sentence (consecutive) on the aggravated drug possession charge, and concurrent 12- and 18-month sentences on the heroin and trafficking charges, respectively.

A charge of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Osborne was first involved in a pursuit in Henry County on March 29, after which he fled on foot, according to law enforcement, and was located in Defiance the following day by a Defiance County sheriff’s deputy.

A second pursuit ensued, and Osborne was taken into custody after striking a parked car in the 700 block of West Washington Avenue, Napoleon.

Osborne also was fined $5,000 payable to the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit, and may be subject to three years of post-release control.

