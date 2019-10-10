NAPOLEON — A Holgate man who led law enforcement on two pursuits in two days in March was sentenced last week in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Mark Osborne, 45, had a trial set for Oct. 21-22, but pleaded guilty during his final pretrial hearing to two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs, all third-degree felonies; as well as charges of aggravated drug trafficking, a fourth-degree felony; and heroin possession, a fifth-degree felony.
Each count of failure to comply brought an 18-month prison sentence, to be served consecutively for a total of three years, with credit for 187 days served. Osborne received an additional 24-month sentence (consecutive) on the aggravated drug possession charge, and concurrent 12- and 18-month sentences on the heroin and trafficking charges, respectively.
A charge of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Osborne was first involved in a pursuit in Henry County on March 29, after which he fled on foot, according to law enforcement, and was located in Defiance the following day by a Defiance County sheriff’s deputy.
A second pursuit ensued, and Osborne was taken into custody after striking a parked car in the 700 block of West Washington Avenue, Napoleon.
Osborne also was fined $5,000 payable to the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit, and may be subject to three years of post-release control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.