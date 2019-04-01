Holgate man arrested following second pursuit

NAPOLEON — A Holgate man wanted in connection with a high-speed pursuit early Friday morning in Henry County has since been arrested after being spotted in Defiance.
Mark Osborne, 44, was initially involved in a pursuit starting at 5:50 a.m. Friday at U.S. 24 and Industrial Drive in Napoleon and continued throughout Henry County. The pursuit ended a short time later at U.S. 6 and County Road 424, when Osborne reportedly exited the vehicle when it ran out of gas, according to Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender. The suspect fled on foot and was not found.
Assisting in that pursuit were Ohio Highway Patrol and Napoleon Police Department.
At approximately 10:12 p.m. Saturday, Osborne was spotted on Defiance’s East Second Street in a black Chevy Trailblazer by a Defiance County sheriff’s deputy.
A pursuit ensued, but the deputy lost sight of Osborne, according to Lt. Cliff Vandemark of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and became involved in the pursuit at Henry County roads L and 19, west of Florida. When the pursuit reached Napoleon, the Napoleon Police Department assisted.
Bodenbender reported that a deputy put out road spikes for Osborne’s vehicle in front of the Napoleon Fire Department at 265 W. Riverview Ave. The vehicle continued on to the 700 block of West Washington Avenue, Napoleon, where Osborne then struck a parked vehicle.
Bodenbender relayed that when officers attempted “to get Osborne out of the vehicle, he was seen ingesting a substance. It was later suspected that he ingested some illegal drugs.”
Osborne was taken from the scene by Napoleon Rescue to the Henry County Hospital, Napoleon. After he was medically cleared, he was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending a court appearance.
“He put a lot more lives in danger,” said Bodenbender, concerning the second pursuit in two days.
The CCNO booking site showed Osborne was being held on contempt of court and arrest of a person under community control sanctions through Henry County Common Pleas Court; and two counts of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, third-degree felonies through Napoleon Municipal Court.
The incidents remain under investigation and other charges are expected to be filed at a later date.
Osborne appeared in Napoleon Municipal Court via video on two counts of failure to comply with a police order. He requested a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in Napoleon Municipal Court.
