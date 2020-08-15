TOLEDO — A Texas man was arrested in Defiance County early Saturday morning in an ambulance stolen from Toledo.
Johnny Smith, Dallas, Texas, was charged with fleeing and eluding and receiving stolen property, in addition to charges from the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center Police Department.
At approximately 3:01 a.m., the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched to check on a stolen ambulance that was parked on U.S. 24 in Lucas County. The ambulance was reported stolen earlier in the morning from Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Toledo.
Troopers reported that upon arriving on the scene, the ambulance fled the area. The vehicle continued west into Henry County and multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks were unsuccessful. The ambulance continued into Defiance County where troopers from the Defiance post were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to deflate the two front tires of the ambulance. Smith reportedly pulled over and was taken into custody.
Troopers were assisted during the incident and apprehension by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance Police Department and Napoleon Police Department.
