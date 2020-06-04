HICKSVILLE — Police here arrested a person wanted on a felony warrant, and charged his girlfriend with attempting to block his arrest Wednesday evening.
The Hicksville Police Department received information that Gerald Shreve Jr., 51, Hicksville, who was wanted by the Adult Parole Authority, was inside a residence at 651 W. High St., according to Police Chief Mark Denning.
Shreve had failed to report to a halfway house after being released from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections on Tuesday, the chief indicated.
Denning reported that refused to come to the door and comply with officers' orders at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police then obtained a search warrant for the premises and executed the warrant along with members of the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and the sheriff's K-9 unit.
After entering the residence, Shreve and his girlfriend Jamie Gares, 56, were taken into custody.
Shreve is being held on post release control violations while Gares was charged with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Each was taken to CCNO.
Gares is scheduled to appear Friday in Defiance Municipal Court.
