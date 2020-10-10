HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Police Department is actively searching for a village resident who fled from officers.
Joseph “Joey” Grubb Sr., 32 Hicksville, has active arrest warrants from Defiance County and Williams County for failure to appear and contempt of court.
Grubb allegedly fled on foot from Hicksville police officers on Friday at High Street and Antwerp Drive. He was wearing a white T-Shirt, blue jeans and ball cap.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Grubb is asked to contact the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office at 419-784-1155, Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151 or Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.
