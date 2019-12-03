A Hicksville man has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for soliciting sexual activity from children.

Clifford Vanhorn, 58, pleaded guilty to importuning, a second-degree felony, and was given a four- to six-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk. He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender and given credit for 230 days served in jail while his case was pending.

A second count of importuning, a second-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Vanhorn’s attorney, Stephen Archer of Defiance.

Vanhorn solicited female children under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity with him between March 29 and April 5.

He also has a prior conviction for gross sexual imposition.

