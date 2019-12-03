A Hicksville man has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for soliciting sexual activity from children.
Clifford Vanhorn, 58, pleaded guilty to importuning, a second-degree felony, and was given a four- to six-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk. He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender and given credit for 230 days served in jail while his case was pending.
A second count of importuning, a second-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Vanhorn’s attorney, Stephen Archer of Defiance.
Vanhorn solicited female children under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity with him between March 29 and April 5.
He also has a prior conviction for gross sexual imposition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.