A Hicksville man has been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury for allegedly causing the drug overdose death of a local woman in December.
Delbert Drinnon Jr., 34, 124 1/2 E. High St., is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was one of 15 persons indicted by the grand jury (see related story Page A2).
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 11 at a residence in the 200 block of Hicksville’s Meuse Argonne Avenue in which Amanda Salisbury, 33, Hicksville, died.
“We believe we can show that he (Drinnon) provided fentanyl to her, and she ingested it and died,” Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray told The Crescent-News. “He had a prior relationship with this girl.”
Salisbury was taken to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, where she was pronounced dead shortly after the Dec. 11 incident.
The indictment also alleges that Drinnon attempted to destroy evidence concerning the investigation.
Drinnon has been held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since Dec. 12 on a community control violation related to the investigation. Bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
According to court records, Drinnon admitted to the alleged community control violation and a dispositional hearing is scheduled on March 9 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court. The arraignment of Drinnon and other defendants on charges returned by the aforementioned grand jury are scheduled that day as well.
Drinnon’s community control violation concerns his November 2016 conviction on charges of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of endangering children, each a third-degree felony.
He had been placed on community control for five years on those offenses. Court records noted that he could be sentenced to a five-year prison term in the event of a community control violation.
At the same time in November 2016, Drinnon was convicted in common pleas court of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to a 36-month prison term. He was granted judicial release on that charge after serving approximately 15 months in prison.
