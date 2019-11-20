HICKSVILLE — A Hicksville man was charged with a felony sex offense after an alleged incident in Hicksville early Monday morning.
Robert Salisbury, 36, was charged with gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court today.
According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, at 1:46 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Fountain Street for a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile.
The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Defiance/Paulding County Job and Family Services and the Defiance County prosecutor’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.