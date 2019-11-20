HICKSVILLE — A Hicksville man was charged with a felony sex offense after an alleged incident in Hicksville early Monday morning.

Robert Salisbury, 36, was charged with gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court today.

According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, at 1:46 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Fountain Street for a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile.

The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Defiance/Paulding County Job and Family Services and the Defiance County prosecutor’s office.

