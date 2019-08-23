David Azbill

Azbill

A Hicksville man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge involving a telecommunications device.

David Azbill, 42, was charged by Hicksville police with importuning, a fifth-degree felony.

The charge alleges that he solicited sex from a juvenile under the age of 16 using a telecommunications device.

He appeared Wednesday in Defiance Municipal Court where bond was set at $25,000 cash. The case continued until today for another appearance.

