A Hicksville man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge involving a telecommunications device.
David Azbill, 42, was charged by Hicksville police with importuning, a fifth-degree felony.
The charge alleges that he solicited sex from a juvenile under the age of 16 using a telecommunications device.
He appeared Wednesday in Defiance Municipal Court where bond was set at $25,000 cash. The case continued until today for another appearance.
