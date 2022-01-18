HICKSVILLE — Authorities in Lucas County were able to locate and safely take into custody a Hicksville man on Saturday according to a report from Hicksville Police Department.
The Hicksville Police Department was notified at 6:18 p.m. Saturday that Dustin Gonzalez, 36, Hicksville, was in the 100 block of West Smith Street in the village and making threats to cause harm to himself and others and stating he had a firearm. Police responded to the residence but were not able to locate him.
Officers obtained more information on the location of Gonzalez and contacted the Toledo Police Department. Toledo authorities located him and he was taken into custody without incident.
Gonzalez was wanted for an incident involving two third-degree felony charges: domestic violence and abduction that had occurred on Jan. 5 in the village of Hicksville.
Currently he is incarcerated in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and will appear in Defiance Municipal Court today for arraignment on the two felony charges. At that time, a case file will be presented to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional felony charges.
Assisting the Hicksville Police Department in this arrest were Toledo Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Defiance 911, Hicksville Fire and EMS, as well as the Defiance Police Department.
