HICKSVILLE — A Hicksville man has been charged here with assaulting a neighbor with a baseball bat during a dispute.
Jason Oney, 46, 115 Beach St., was charged by Hicksville police with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
He was being held Tuesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio pending an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court.
Police Chief Mark Denning reported that the victim, whose name was not released, was struck in the head with an aluminum baseball bat, but was conscious when officers were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. Monday. He was found in the vicinity of Beech and South Bryan streets.
"He definitely had a good laceration to the topic of his head," explained Denning about the victim. "... He was conscious."
The injury did not appear to be life-threatening to the victim who was transported by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville.
Denning told The Crescent-News that the victim was out walking when a confrontation ensued between him and Oney. In a press release he noted that the assault "stems from a neighborhood dispute between both parties."
The chief noted that Oney is familiar to Hicksville police which have arrested him on more than one occasion in the past.
According to Defiance Municipal Court records, Oney has a number of misdemeanor convictions.
This includes charges filed in the last few years by Hicksville police on separate occasions such as disorderly conduct (January 2020), and menacing and aggravated trespass (May 2020).
