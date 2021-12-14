HICKSVILLE — A Hicksville man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Tuesday and then ignored law enforcement efforts to speak with him at his home has been charged with two offenses.
Douglas Blade, 49, 505 Whitten Ave., was charged by Hicksville police with abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio pending an initial appearance Wednesday in Defiance Municipal Court.
According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, Blade allegedly assaulted his girlfriend during an incident which began at the Marathon station, 506 E. High St., and continued in a vehicle.
"She was trying to get away from him and he wouldn't let her get away," explained Denning.
The charge alleges that Blade restrained the victim against her will and then drove a vehicle with her inside to Antwerp where he dropped her off. Denning said she sustained minor injuries, adding Tuesday evening that she was "home safe."
Hicksville and Antwerp police cooperated on Blade's wehereabouts while the Defiance County Sheriff's Office also became involved, according to Denning. Authorities attempted to arrest Blade at his Whitten Avenue home around 3:30 p.m., but he wouldn't come to the door, the police chief indicated.
Law enforcement officers waited it out and summoned the Highway Patrol's SWAT team as they didn't know what to expect, according to Denning.
"He had made reference to 'suicide by cop,' so we didn't know what to expect," he said. "We didn't get him to respond to us."
However, he noted that authorities saw him moving around in the home, and he surrendered peacefully around 6:15 p.m. before being taken to CCNO. They also were able to end the incident before the SWAT team appeared, Denning said.
Blade had been awaiting sentencing Monday on a felony charge in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
He was freed on a personal-recognizance bond on Oct. 21 after pleading no contest to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
The charge was amended from a two-count indictment for rape, a first-degree felony, alleging that he had forced sexual conduct with a female adult, while his $150,000 bond had been reduced to personal-recognizance.
